THEY CALLED IT ☭ CONSPIRACY

In the end of 2019, the (((homosexual banking mafia))) unleashed the COVIDIOCRACY upon the world, in their final gambit to coerce the world into accepting their scumbaggery





They made a number of missteps; one of them was not getting rid of VfB





On May 16, 2020, VfB figured out the mechanism of infiltration, and posted what became the 'ship-in-a-bottle' theory on the GM-NO❗blog [ably assisted by the work of Jim Stone]





Some time in the end of 2024, the blog posting was ORWELLIZED





That might have worked on someone else...but NOT the man who learned the 3 most important words in regards to data retention: Backup, backup, BACKUP❗





COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯





https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine





You'll enjoy some of the other posting, as well [the chatGPT posting is quite interesting]





The people of the world were subjected to the whims of utter scumbags and their lickspittle ball washers, such as Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Rochelle Wallensky, and Peter Hotez [#HotezTheKiller], just to mention a few





They went ahead with their UTTERLY UNLAWFUL MANDATES and established retarded crap like STANDING SIX FEET APART [didn't anyone blink at that when it was first mentioned❓





Didn't anyone notice as to how ALL OF THIS CRAP WAS READY TO ROLL OUT ALMOST INSTANTANEOUSLY❓





VfB did 🤓





And so, VfB, knowing that this was the last stand of humanity against the (((hbm))), resolved to completed his 24-year plan to TAKE OUT THE SCAFFOLDING SUPPORTING THE FALSE REALITY





Today, VfB looks forward to the incoming GOLDEN AGE OF MANKIND 😎





Source:





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8ksr7a





Gary Allen - The Ultimate Conspiracy Collection





https://archive.org/details/HumanRightsU.S.SecurityDamagedBySlaveLaborGoodsTHEREDTRADERSByGaryAllenAmericanOpinionApril198415