BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THEY CALLED IT ☭ CONSPIRACY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
242 views • 7 months ago

In the end of 2019, the (((homosexual banking mafia))) unleashed the COVIDIOCRACY upon the world, in their final gambit to coerce the world into accepting their scumbaggery


They made a number of missteps; one of them was not getting rid of VfB


On May 16, 2020, VfB figured out the mechanism of infiltration, and posted what became the 'ship-in-a-bottle' theory on the GM-NO❗blog [ably assisted by the work of Jim Stone]


Some time in the end of 2024, the blog posting was ORWELLIZED


That might have worked on someone else...but NOT the man who learned the 3 most important words in regards to data retention: Backup, backup, BACKUP❗


COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine


You'll enjoy some of the other posting, as well [the chatGPT posting is quite interesting]


The people of the world were subjected to the whims of utter scumbags and their lickspittle ball washers, such as Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Rochelle Wallensky, and Peter Hotez [#HotezTheKiller], just to mention a few


They went ahead with their UTTERLY UNLAWFUL MANDATES and established retarded crap like STANDING SIX FEET APART [didn't anyone blink at that when it was first mentioned❓


Didn't anyone notice as to how ALL OF THIS CRAP WAS READY TO ROLL OUT ALMOST INSTANTANEOUSLY❓


VfB did 🤓


And so, VfB, knowing that this was the last stand of humanity against the (((hbm))), resolved to completed his 24-year plan to TAKE OUT THE SCAFFOLDING SUPPORTING THE FALSE REALITY


Today, VfB looks forward to the incoming GOLDEN AGE OF MANKIND 😎


Source:


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8ksr7a


Gary Allen - The Ultimate Conspiracy Collection


https://archive.org/details/HumanRightsU.S.SecurityDamagedBySlaveLaborGoodsTHEREDTRADERSByGaryAllenAmericanOpinionApril198415

Keywords
pandemicwhite genocidetime bombpremeditated murdercovidiocracyhomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackconspiracy theory canard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy