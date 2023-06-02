BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rush, All The World's A Stage - "Eyes that can See" version
America at War
America at War
143 followers
36 views • 06/02/2023

Satan has to give you a CHOICE!


He MUST tell you the TRUTH!
But he uses comedy, deception, and cartoons to give it to you!

So that you find it "ridiculous"

But it's all there!
You simply need the "Eyes to SEE"

It's pretty easy to disregard the Bible....
At least before you've actually READ IT, and looked around you!

And one thing is certain... It matters NOT what YOU believe!

The controllers of this world BELIEVE in Satan and his lies!

So choose your side, or don't... But I don't think ignoring the TRUTH any longer is doing you much good!

Keywords
bibleevilnasasatanmind controlpropagandatruthreligiongovernmentbrainwashing
