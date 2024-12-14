THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 7: Avoiding Hell

Do you remember the day you were born again? Each of us remembers it differently but the joy and peace that flooded each soul is the same. More than likely you have been afflicted by the Devil since that time and might even feel like a soldier who has been in combat zone so long that he is counting the days until he is sent home.

If so, it is time to refresh yourself and realize how blessed you are. There are only two destinations when you die and leave the earth - heaven or hell. Your physical body is just a temporary vehicle but your soul is eternal. Heaven is only possible because we are justified by the work that Jesus did on the cross.

That doesn't mean everyone is automatically justified. Jesus made it clear humanity must be born again to avoid hell. There is no self-justification since the salvation work was done exclusively by Jesus. This leaves us with two responsibilities.

First, repent and receive forgiveness, and secondly, share the good news with others. Once we recognize the awesome gift of salvation and justification, any persecution we encounter won't faze us because our mindset is eternal.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1578.pdf

RLJ-1578 -- DECEMBER 18, 2016

