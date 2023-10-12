BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psychopath Israeli Lawmaker calls for Doomsday Weapons to be used - Oh Really ? So you want to start World War 3 ? While you are Bombing the Fuck out of Gaza ?
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 10/12/2023

We have psychopaths running the World. So who was this Dude on the video that looked like a Terrorist ? No Dean does not have radiation poisoning. I filmed this late at night with poor light so he looks really red like a Nuke War survivor with high radiation levels in his blood. This is what we might all look like if the pychopaths start dropping Nuclear Bombs around the World.

By the way,  I have just listed our 5 Bedroom 5.5 Bath 3 story Estate Home on a huge lot for sale with the local Remax office here in Medellin.  I am providing Seller Financing with 50% Down  If you have any interest or have questions you can send me an email: [email protected]

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

Asking $895, 000 USD

Thank you

Keywords
newsryandean
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy