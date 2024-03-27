Baltimore bridge collapse - No accident - Drivers license required before using internet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge was blown up with Dynamite. This was no
Accident. Exactly the same thing happend to the Twin Towers on 9/11. The
U.S government needs to be taken down along with all the other western
governments that are all involved with money bribery and Treason.
- In order to post on to the internet, you will soon need to prove you are an adult with your drivers license. This is to find out where you live and if you are using a VPN.
- Child Trafficking Exposed.
Mirrored - wil paranormal
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/