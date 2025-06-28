BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Tucker Carlson Is Dead Wrong About Israel – A Biblical Response to His Ted Cruz Interview
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 2 months ago

In this eye-opening live broadcast, Pastor Jim Staley breaks down the recent viral interview between Tucker Carlson and Senator Ted Cruz — and explains why Tucker is dead wrong about the modern State of Israel from a biblical and prophetic perspective. Should Christians support Israel today? Is the modern nation part of God’s covenant plan? Has the Church replaced Israel, or has prophecy been misunderstood? We’ll unpack: The dangerous rise of replacement theology What Paul really meant in Romans 11 How the Abrahamic Covenant still stands The difference between political Israel and covenant Israel Why standing with Israel is standing with God’s prophetic timeline You don’t want to miss this bold, truth-filled teaching that challenges the mainstream narrative and calls believers back to a proper understanding of the Scriptures.                              https://passionfortruth.com/

Keywords
israelcovenantyahs landyahs people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy