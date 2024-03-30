"There will be control." European Central Bank president, Christine Lagarde, admits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
European Central Bank president, Christine Lagarde, admits the EU's new CBDC—the digital euro—will be used to exert control.
EU citizens already face imprisonment or fines for engaging in cash transactions above €1000, but the introduction of the digital euro will enable financial totalitarianism on an industrial scale.