Nearly every single dementia case we have ever seen was on a statin drug.⁠ Usually they are on a bunch of other drugs too.⁠





Statins don't just interfere with cholesterol, they also interfere with other fatty nutrients like vitamin D, E, and CoQ10.⁠ Our brain/nervous system is made of fat. We need fat. And we especially need cholesterol. Cholesterol is so important that the body makes it - it is needed in every single cell of the body.⁠





Every person on a statin drug has been scammed. Heart attacks and stroke are NOT caused by cholesterol.