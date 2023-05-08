BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's About To Get Bad Enough
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
219 views • 05/08/2023

It’s Going To Get Worse

* Liberalism and cancel culture, by nature, are cannibalistic.

* The conservative movement — which limits the role of government in your life — limits its role to take things from you as well.

* Libs don’t do that; they want an endless stream of gubment spending, which requires an endless stream of taking sh!t from you.

* Eventually gubment runs out of people to take stuff from and has to start taking from the groups it pretends it’s giving stuff to.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 8 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2moo7e-tucker-getting-ready-to-take-on-fox-ep.-2006-05082023.html

communismsocialismborder crisisdan bonginoillegal immigrationsouthern borderliberalismimmigration crisisfascismtyrannymarxismprogressivismsanctuary cityleftismbroken borderopen borderborder battlecollectivismfree stuffborder invasioncancel culturegreat replacementconservativismborder surgeborder breakdown
