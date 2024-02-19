Prophecies says China to Invade Taiwan February 24, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Feb 19, 2024
Pastor Stan shares how China plans to invade Taiwan on February 24, 2024.
