BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 009
The City Gate Messianic Bible Study
Book of Ruth
Chapter 3 Part 2
SECTION 1 V01-06 I should be seeking security for you
SECTION 2 V07-V11 you are a "redeeming kinsman."
SECTION 3 V12-V13 there is a redeemer who is a closer relative than I am
SECTION 4 V14-18 She lay at his feet
