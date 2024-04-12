BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SAFE & EFFECTIVE 💉😷☠️⚰️ THE GREATEST HOAX OF THE 21ST CENTURY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 04/12/2024

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE LIES: 17,000 Scientists and Physicians confirm that Governments around the world along with Corporations willfully and deliberately lied to humanity about the Covid vaccines. They must be charged with fraud, wrongful advertising and mass negligent homicide.


Source: https://x.com/Anpo_Star/status/1778401568964104328


Thumbnail: https://www.thesaturdaypaper.com.au/news/media/2020/05/16/how-covid-19-energised-conspiracy-theorists/15895512009831


Cribbed the title from Arthur Butz, who wrote THE GREATEST HOAX OF THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, which I read back in 2002


https://archive.org/details/hoaxoftwentieth00butz

Keywords
safe and effectivewhite genocidebait and switchcoviddr michael yeadonmrna injectionshomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackdeath jabclot shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy