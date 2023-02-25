BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PLANDEMIC Elites BROKE Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act: Author Of 1989 Law COVID IS A BIOWEAPON
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
493 views • 02/25/2023

Stew Peters Show


Feb 24, 2023


The original 2020 Covid-19 was not natural and was always a bioweapon!

Professor Francis A. Boyle is here to detail why Covid-19 is an offensive biological warfare weapon!

The Chinese Wuhan BSL4 lab is China’s Fort Detrick.

The FDA helped develop the Covid-19 biowarfare agent and is also involved in approving the clot shot vaccines for public consumption.

The Wuhan BSL4 previously published on their website that they successfully aerosolized viruses.

The only reason to aerosolize a virus is to use it as a weapon.

American intelligence services knew from the very beginning that Fauci and Collins funded the creation of Covid-19!

mRNA technology was paid for, financed, and envisioned by the Pentagon’s DARPA.

The Federal Government is complicit and involved in the crimes against humanity perpetrated against American citizens.

We must rely on state Attorney Generals to bring these criminals to justice!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!


From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!


Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org


Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew


Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/


Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com


Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!


Get the best sleep you’ve ever had with this high quality, non drowsy sleep supplement: https://sleepbreakthrough.com/stewpeters STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.


Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!


Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/


LOSE WEIGHT, and CLEAN OUT your GUT: https://www2.gutcleanseprotocol.com/cid/7013w000002HTxJAAW


Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/


Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters


See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2atvv2-biological-weapons-anti-terrorism-act-author-of-1989-law-covid-is-a-bioweap.html


Keywords
current eventsfdavaccinechinalawjusticecollinscrimes against humanitybioweaponfauciwuhan1989francis boylecovid-19covidbiolabfort detrickmrnastew petersattorney generalsanti-terrorism actpublic consumptionaerosolized virusesfunded by darpafederal government complicit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy