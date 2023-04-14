This actor is either wearing a silicone Biden mask or he has some of the weirdest skin ever 😳

Jim Crenshaw





Apr 14, 2023





Which leads me to believe the evil ones power and ability to throw clones and robots at us is not as developed as they might have us think. Maybe those technologies are not as advanced as they would like us to think?





Actors and 🤡🤡🤡 in masks or that is one hell of a skin condition. Lotion ain't gonna help that.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cso5DpMZU5zv/



