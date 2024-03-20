ALZHEIMERS SOCIETY Concerns web form submission REF: CRM:0049195

UPLOAD DONATED

CHARITY COMMISION FOR ENGLAND AND WALES REF (PCGFormstoD365PRD)

A serious non compliance complaint sent to the Charity

My complaint stated we must stop water fluoridation and ban chemtrails then dementia would cease to be the biggest killer in the UK

Also to ban all shameful Radio and TV commercials begging for moneys at once i.e the charity is a scam.

--------------------------------

We acknowledge receipt of your enquiry.

A response will be issued providing your enquiry falls within our regulatory remit.

Please do not send us a paper version unless we have specifically requested this.

Thank you for your co-operation.