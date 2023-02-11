⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, February 11, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (11 February 2023)

📄 Part I

◽️ On 10 February, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive attack, using high-precision long-range air-, sea-, and ground-based armament, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against the crucial power facilities that operated Ukraine's defence industrial complex and transport system.





◽️ The goals of the massive attack have been reached.





◽️ All the assigned targets have been neutralised. The operation of energy-intensive facilities of the defence industrial complex has been halted.





◽️ In addition, the railway redeployment of foreign armament, munitions, and reserves to the operations areas has been blocked.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomlynsk, Gryanikovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Volchansk (Kharkov region).





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.





◽️ Up to 120 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 2 D-20 howitzers have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the successful offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by the aviation and artillery, have resulted in the elimination of over 140 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzer, the Giatsint-B and D-30 howitzers, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar.

◽️ 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Berdychi, Avdeyevka, and Novopokrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

📄 Part II (read Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/6108))

💥 In South Donetsk direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have been launching fire strikes against the AFU units near Ugledar, Pavlovka, and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 95 Ukrainian personnel, 4 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin artillery system, 3 D-20 howitzers, and 1 Giatsint-B howitzer.





◽️ 3 ordnance depots have been destroyed near Yelizavetovka, Dobrovolye, and Novoukrainka.





💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 2 howitzers (Msta-B and D-30).





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been neutralised near Kherson.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 92 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 116 areas.





◽️ 1 guidance radar for S-300 air defence system has been destroyed near Novy Bug (Nikolayev region).





◽️ 1 air target detection radar 35D6 has been destroyed near Shebelinka (Kharkov region).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 19 unmanned aerial vehicles near Stelmakhovka, Novovodyanoye, Golikovo, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Zhovtnevoye, Fyodorovka, Obilnoye, and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region), Rybalche (Kherson region), as well as 5 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS MLRS.





📊 In total, 384 airplanes, 207 helicopters, 3,088 unmanned aerial vehicles, 403 air defence missile systems, 7,826 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,015 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,061 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,326 units of special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.