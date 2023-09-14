JUST IN: Republican Rep. Scott Perry unleashes on regime reporter! LOVE IT!

JUST IN: Republican Rep. Scott Perry unleashes on regime reporter who tries suggesting that Republicans don't have any evidence against Joe Biden for their impeachment inquiry.

"We have the bank accounts. You can see that the homes that the Bidens own can't be afforded on a Congressional or Senate salary."

"You also understand that it's not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interest. Those things aren't normal."

"That's not normal to have 20 cell shell country companies. These things are not normal, and it alludes to not only just widespread corruption, but money laundering, if not influence peddling itself."

"We also have the president on the vice president at the time on record saying that the prosecutor was fired. Well, son of a bitch, the prosecutor was fired, right?"

