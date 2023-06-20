© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Look at the numbers on a piece of paper and never make decisions out of fear." First, turn the TV off, go hug a tree and sleep on it...Do not make major financial decisions suddenly out of fear.
Do the numbers / analysis work. Remember, the fear emotion is a good thing because it is alerting you that there is a problem. You just don't want to use it as a tool to make the decision; this is what the false media wants you to do.
FULL SHOW: 2023. 55 minutes. You Need a War Strategy - Catherine Austin Fitts. Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with the Publisher of The Solari Report, (https://home.solari.com/) Catherine Austin Fitts for 6.3.23.
