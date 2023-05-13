Video with the Fall of the Russian Su-34 Aircraft in the Bryansk region that Killed the Pilot.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video with the fall of the Su-34 in the Bryansk region
According to updated data, two Mi-8s, one Su-35 and one Su-34 were shot down. Helicopter pilots and the Su-34 bomber pilots were killed. - Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region
The enemy ambushed and managed to shoot down an entire special air group in the Bryansk region
▪️The Mi-8MTPR-1 electronic warfare helicopters with the Rychag-AV devices - used to jam enemy air defense systems and aircraft guidance stations - were lost. Their task is to interfere with attacks of anti-aircraft and aircraft missiles at a distance of more than 150 km. But today EW helicopters were sent too close to the border.
▪️Apparently, the Mi-8MTPR-1 covered the attacks of the Su-34 bomber with "smart bombs" on enemy targets in the Chernigov region, and the Su-35 fighter provided air cover.