Shocking Developments in Middle East - Extraterrestrial Agreements & The Jerusalem Mothership

Michael Salla
Dec 30, 2023
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Dec 30, 2023
Topics
Why researchers fall for Area 51 cover story
David Icke’s conspiracy theory on Reptilian shapeshifters no longer a laughing matter
FOIA requests for info on Fastwalkers and Slowwalkers which is official terminology for UFOs are denied
Tony Rodrigues does field trip to corroborate memories of forced labor in Remote Viewing program in 1982 when only 10 y.o.
David Adair Interview Part 3- Escape from Area 51
Cliff High jumps off a cliff with claims about Elohim
Elena Danaan contintues to release first hand info on Anunnaki and Ea/Enki
French Space Hubs in US cities may be a sign of future disclosure of joint US French SSP
Open source science research on supersoldiers are at least 30 years behind classified programs
Tucker Carlson told by confidential sources that a dark spiritual force underlies UFO phenomenon
Ella LeBain on Gog and Magog War and City of Jerusalem
Claims of Official Agreements with Extraterrestials is far more than speculation
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raYTeWp2PoA
