Shocking Developments in Middle East - Extraterrestrial Agreements & The Jerusalem Mothership
Published 2 months ago

Michael Salla


Dec 30, 2023


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Dec 30, 2023


Topics

Why researchers fall for Area 51 cover story

David Icke’s conspiracy theory on Reptilian shapeshifters no longer a laughing matter

FOIA requests for info on Fastwalkers and Slowwalkers which is official terminology for UFOs are denied

Tony Rodrigues does field trip to corroborate memories of forced labor in Remote Viewing program in 1982 when only 10 y.o.

David Adair Interview Part 3- Escape from Area 51

Cliff High jumps off a cliff with claims about Elohim

Elena Danaan contintues to release first hand info on Anunnaki and Ea/Enki

French Space Hubs in US cities may be a sign of future disclosure of joint US French SSP

Open source science research on supersoldiers are at least 30 years behind classified programs

Tucker Carlson told by confidential sources that a dark spiritual force underlies UFO phenomenon

Ella LeBain on Gog and Magog War and City of Jerusalem

Claims of Official Agreements with Extraterrestials is far more than speculation


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raYTeWp2PoA


