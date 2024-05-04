Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week April 27 – May 3, 2024

▪️Israeli troops continue artillery and air strikes on various parts of the Gaza Strip. In response, Palestinians are firing rockets and mortars at IDF positions and nearby localities.

▪️A humanitarian convoy of at least 30 truckloads of canned food and flour arrived to the north of the enclave at the end of the week. However, radicalized Israelis attacked the convoy enroute. Some of the cargo was damaged.

▪️Work is also under way to build a temporary port south-west of Gaza to receive humanitarian aid. Once the facility begins to receive ships, it will be the final break in the maritime blockade of the enclave, which has lasted more than 15 years.

▪️At the same time, the U.S. and Jordanian Air Forces conducted two humanitarian aid drops in the northern Gaza Strip during the week. More than 75 tons of food packages were delivered to the region, and the total volume of supplies has already reached 1.1 thousand tons.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, the parties engaged in sporadic fighting north of Nusseirat. During the whole week its intensity gradually decreased, and in the last days they stopped altogether.

▪️In the southern Gaza Strip, debris removal and clean-up of the aftermath of the fighting in Khan Yunis continued. Local hospitals have been significantly destroyed and are not only unable to provide care to the injured, but are also uninhabitable.

▪️Rafah continued to be under the most concentrated fire, with daily strikes carried out on it. The majority of the strikes hit residential areas, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

▪️At the same time, Israeli troops were preparing for an offensive on the city and the occupation of the Philadelphi corridor. More than a thousand combat vehicles are already stationed at military bases bordering the enclave.

