Massive Loan Repayment Scheme But Media Attacks GOP Speaker

Nov 1, 2023 - Speaker Mike Johnson's paltry bank account and Christian ethics are unforgivable--unlike the massive money laundering schemes of Joe Biden. The media wants us to ignore the latest revelation of the Biden family business: using “loan repayments” as a means to make millions of dollars tax free.