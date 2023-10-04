JD Farag: Prophecy Update 4-10-2023: The Final Prophetic Event

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Apr 9, 2023
Pastor JD explains both how and why the fulfillment of prior prophetic events points to the ultimate fulfillment of the final prophetic event, then celebrates Communion at the conclusion.
Transcript, Charts and Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy