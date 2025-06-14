BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Learn about Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy -SUBBED- ALL PARTS
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
62 views • 3 months ago

:::::::::::::Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure, dynamics, and environment of molecules, particularly in organic chemistry. In NMR, nuclei of certain isotopes (such as hydrogen-1 or carbon-13) are exposed to a strong magnetic field and radiofrequency radiation, which causes them to resonate at specific frequencies. The resulting NMR spectrum provides detailed information on the number, type, and arrangement of atoms within a molecule. NMR is invaluable for identifying molecular structures, studying chemical bonding, and investigating molecular dynamics in solutions and solids.

Infrared (IR) spectroscopy is an analytical technique used to identify and study chemical substances based on the absorption of infrared light. In IR spectroscopy, a sample is exposed to infrared radiation, which causes molecular vibrations, such as stretching and bending of chemical bonds. Different functional groups within a molecule absorb specific wavelengths of infrared light, resulting in a unique spectrum that acts as a "fingerprint" for the compound. This technique is commonly used for identifying functional groups, analyzing molecular structures, and determining sample purity.

Keywords
occultthey livespectroscopynmr spectroscopynuclear magnetic resonance
