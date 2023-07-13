⚠️ GRAPHIC: Blood Clots Removed From Fully Vaccinated Patient 💉 (2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccinated patient gets mRNA-induced blood clots removed by a specialist.
This dirty thick blood (filled with graphene oxide) is why people are passing away suddenly and unexpectedly.
This video was shared on Facebook but it got removed right away. Sorry for sharing this but people need to see the truth.
Source @Covid BC