EPOCH TV | Flag Day: Is America Still the Land of the Free, Home of the Brave?

Flag Day: Is America Still the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave?

After visiting Fort McHenry, I reflected upon the flag that was still there after the British assault, and which gave rise to our national anthem. Does that banner still wave over the land of the free and the home of the brave? The flag represents America's existence, but also symbolizes what America represents—freedom. That’s why it’s not just a flag, nor just a song.





They are symbolic of the concept of freedom from tyranny. Although America was imperfect then as it is now, what it stands for is liberty for all. As we celebrate Flag Day on June 14, may we remember the perilous fight in 1814—and that the flag still waves over the land of the free and the home of the brave.





