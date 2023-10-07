Fox News Correspondent Press Report on Gaza and Israel Conflict - "...things are very bad... One of the worst situations I've ever seen"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News Correspondent
"...things are very bad... One of the worst situations I've ever seen"
Adding:
IRGC General and advisor to the Supreme Leader, Yahya Safavi:
"We support the commendable operation of Al-Aqsa Storm. We will stand alongside the Palestinian freedom fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds, God willing."