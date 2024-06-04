Kanak activists from 'New Caledonia' share their Violent Encounter with White Supremacist Militias - “They shoot like that for pleasure”

“They shoot like that for pleasure.” — Two Indigenous Kanak activists from New Caledonia share their violent encounter with white supremacist militias that have been running rampant across New Caledonia. Pro-independence activists have been protesting against tightening French rule in the Pacific archipelago for weeks now.

◾️There have been numerous reports of heavily armed “Kanak-hunting” militias harassing Kanaks and other Indigenous Polynesians. It is alleged that they are shooting live ammunition at protesters and Indigenous communities across the archipelago.