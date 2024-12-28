Syria: More fighting between the new regime and rebels in Latakia

More fighting between the new regime and rebels in Latakia, Syria

Adding, from Rybar:

Situation in Northern Syria: Battles near the Tishrin Dam, increase in terrorist activity in Deir ez-Zor

as of 12:00 on December 28, 2024

In northeastern Syria, fighting continues in the area of the Tishrin dam. Pro-Kurdish sources occasionally report on the expansion of the control zone between Karakozak and Tishrin. However, this information has not yet been confirmed by objective control footage.

In turn, the Kurds report on their successes and the destruction of dozens of militants. At the same time, the footage appearing on the network suggests that they are actually managing to relatively successfully contain the attacks of the SNA militants, and they, in turn, have not yet seriously begun the offensive.

❗️The fact is that on the territory of Syria, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, there are only two bridges in this area, which are under the fire control of the Kurdish formations and, accordingly, would be extremely difficult to pass even for heavy mechanized units with the support of armored vehicles, not to mention militants, and even air support from Turkey in this case cannot play its role.

▪️Accordingly, there are essentially two options for the development of the situation. Either Turkey introduces troops into the territory of Syria and advances eastward from Manbij, suffering losses in the operation to cross the Euphrates.

▪️Or, as will most likely be done, an operation will begin from the side of Suruç, where Turkish troops have been pulling in reinforcements for days, and immediately before the start of the offensive there, militants of the so-called Syrian National Army will be redeployed. And maybe someone from the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham who wants to participate, after which the operation in northern Syria will begin. Another question is that Erdogan knows how to wait.

❗️Moreover, it must be understood that actions in this region will require great coordination from Turkey with the United States, since there are a large number of American bases in the territories occupied by the Kurds. And if earlier their presence was beneficial from the point of view that the forces of Assad would not enter the territory, now the Americans are already interfering with the Turks.

▪️In Deir ez-Zor province east of the Euphrates, terrorist activity is growing. According to Kurdish media reports, the number of attacks on Kurdish formations is increasing. The Kurds, of course, claim that these are ISIS militants attacking Kurdish formations. And from the western bank of the Euphrates, unknown persons shelled a water tower in Dibane.

❗️Reports of increased terrorist activity may pursue two goals - both to justify the buildup of US presence in the region, and to accuse the new authorities of Syria of cooperating with ISIS.

