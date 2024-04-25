The Endless Encyclopedia of Israeli War Crimes in Gaza - new terms describing the Endless War Crimes "Israel" Committed in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Counting the endless war crimes "Israel" committed in Gaza, for which a new term is coined every day, would create a whole new dictionary for every act of killing possible But, we've got you covered with a short list of terms and their definitions, in case you decide to take action at any level.