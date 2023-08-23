How Are You Going to Be Happy? Intellect vs Soul, Reasons for Emotional Blocks, Denial, Repression, Childhood Abuse Memories, Law Of Attraction and Spirit Influence Cancer, Diabetes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Original:https://youtu.be/nfRVnnPOrZg
20080712 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S1P1
Cut:
1h06m53s-1h15m22s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IF YOU INTELLECTUALLY TELL YOURSELF SOMETHING, IT DOESN’T ACTUALLY MEAN ANYTHING TO THE SOUL. BECAUSE IT’S THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE GOVERNING EVERYTHING THAT'S HAPPENING WITHIN YOU.”
@ 1h07m47s
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF SPIRIT ATTRACTIONS. THEY ARE GREAT. THEY TELL YOU EXACTLY WHAT’S GOING ON INSIDE OF YOU. THEY ARE ATTRACTED TO YOU FOR A REASON.”
@ 1h12m20s