Something Only The Bible Can Explain Has Just Happened
The RED Zone
The RED Zone
1735 views • 04/01/2023

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

629,588 views (YouTube)  Jul 3, 2021

3 Bible stories that people doubt to be true but that have Biblical evidence. Including Michael Packard the man who was swallowed by a humpback whale which is like the Bible story of Jonah who was swallowed by a large fish.

Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone

Keywords
biblegodjonah
