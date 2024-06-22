Excerpt from Third Eye Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

See https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs for the complete session.

In this session I work on the Third Eye Chakra from the Right and the Left. First I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Third Eye Chakra on the right. Then I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Third Eye Chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Third Eye Chakra. To conclude I column out over the Third Eye Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with thinking about the past as well as help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with worrying about the future.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog

Backgrounds from https://canva.com



