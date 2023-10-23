The [Big Guy] $ Trail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From One Brother To Another
* The ‘no evidence’ crowd is at it again.
* The left’s protection racket will always defend [Bidan].
* Yet the police state attacks on Donald Trump continue.
House Committee On Oversight & Accountability:
• Comer Releases Evidence Of Direct Payment To Joe Biden
• We Have Found A $200K Direct Payment To Joe Biden
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 23 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3r649p-the-us-is-more-involved-than-you-think-ep.-2115-10232023.html