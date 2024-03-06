On the night of March 6, Ukrainian military facilities came under another combined attack of Russian drones and missiles. Unlike the recent attacks, the last wave of strikes reached the western regions of Ukraine. In total, at least 12 Russian strikes were confirmed in nine Ukrainian regions, including in the capital.

Ukrainian military officials continue hiding the truth about their losses. According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the country was targeted by 42 kamikaze UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces allegedly shot down 38 of them.

Lies of the Ukrainian officials are revealed by heavy damage to various facilities throughout the country.

At night, explosions thundered in the western Ternopil region. One of the Russian drones struck the local railway repair plant. These workshops are used for repair of foreign military equipment. The local media reported that in an attempt to launch the repair of foreign military equipment in accordance to NATO requirements on the Ukrainian territory, the plant was equipped with special Western repair systems.

Another target struck in Western Ukraine was the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsky region. The Russian military resumed attacks on this facility after a pause of several weeks. Ukrainian and NATO forces are trying to secure the hangars to allow the deployment of F-16 fighters there and use pauses to restore the facilities damaged by the previous Russian strikes; but new attacks disrupted their plans. According to unconfirmed reports, the new wave of Russian strikes destroyed an air defense system deployed in the area.

The attack was not limited to Western Ukraine. Several infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Kiev and Sumy regions.

In Eastern Ukraine, another wave of strikes destroyed Ukrainian military positions in the Kharkiv region, in particular in the area of Chuguev.

The southern region of Odessa came under a massive attack of Russian drones for the second night in a row. One of the targets were the warehouses used for storage of marine drones in the sea port of Odessa.

More Russian strikes were reported in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kherson, Vinnytsya, Rivne and Lviv regions.

The massive attack throughout Ukraine may be a response to the Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge the day before. In an attempt to protect the bridge from the unmanned boats, Russian patrol boat Sergey Kotov sank in the Kerch Strait.

Amid the daily strikes in the Ukrainian rear regions, Russian aircraft and UAVs are pounding Ukrainian military positions on the frontlines. In an attempt to cope with Russian airstrikes, the Ukrainian military was forced to transfer additional air defense systems from the rear areas to the war-torn areas. As a result, the losses in obsolete Soviet and precious NATO systems have sharply grown.

