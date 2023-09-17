EMERGENCY ALERT FROM DEBORAH TAVARES - PT. 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOTE: This is a re-upload of yesterday's PT 1 interview with Deb Tavares which was shadow banned on Rumble.
Deb Tavares is back for another exclusive 2-part interview, a dire warning for every man, woman and child in the Unites States which under banana Joe's USA, Inc. is on track to usher in a UN Agenda 2030 hell scape of depopulation, FEMA camps and Hunger Games style "smart" cities.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LECxB024zfyV/
Deb's sites:
https://stopthecrime.net/
https://primarywater.org/
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
SGT Report
https://rumble.com/c/SGTReport