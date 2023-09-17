BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMERGENCY ALERT FROM DEBORAH TAVARES - PT. 1
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
407 views • 09/17/2023

NOTE: This is a re-upload of yesterday's PT 1 interview with Deb Tavares which was shadow banned on Rumble.


Deb Tavares is back for another exclusive 2-part interview, a dire warning for every man, woman and child in the Unites States which under banana Joe's USA, Inc. is on track to usher in a UN Agenda 2030 hell scape of depopulation, FEMA camps and Hunger Games style "smart" cities.


https://www.bitchute.com/video/LECxB024zfyV/

Deb's sites:

https://stopthecrime.net/

https://primarywater.org/


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

SGT Report

https://rumble.com/c/SGTReport


Keywords
newstreasonunnwobidenfemaagenda 2030mauidewsfiressgreport
