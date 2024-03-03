Про нелюбовь (ноты, караоке)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Мой сайт http://yun.complife.info/
Веблог https://yury-nesterenko.dreamwidth.org
Про нелюбовь
Слова народные под ред. Юрия Нестеренко
Анна не любит курящих.
Пьющих не любит Денис.
Грамотно не говорящих
Не переносит Борис.
Полный Евгений - тощих.
Нина - носящих мех.
С Глебом все как-то проще:
Глеб ненавидит всех.