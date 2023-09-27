The Ubiquitous Relay (you find them everywhere)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Relays are used everywhere and I have demonstrated it here because we will need it in future videos especially when using a micro-controller like an Arduino™ or other which most can only control very low voltages or currents (power).
It can be used to control something of higher power with a tiny switch, or a heavy current, or a higher voltage etc. The uses are many.