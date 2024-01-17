Last night Ukraine once again Attacked Belgorod several times

(Belgorod, Russia, near the border with Ukraine)
Tonight Ukraine once again attacked Belgorod several times.
Several targets were intercepted over the city, resulting in damages to one of the residential buildings.
No casualties were reported.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.