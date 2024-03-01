New York Is Sinking Faster Than The Titanic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big business may be avoiding New York in droves, with Governor Kathy Hochul seemingly hell-bent on a course of destruction for the state. Her latest threat? To seize the homes and bank accounts of any truckers who refuse to deliver goods to New York.
Welcome to America, communist comrades.
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Looking For Clues' by David Robson
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between USImmigration, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce fri14:46