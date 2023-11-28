Pt. 3 Correction re. cyclic-vibrating Tuning Forks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an attempt to explain what I had experienced in a sleep/awakening-state-of-being this morning before Sun rise! So, it might sound rather confusing at first!
The Electric Universe Theory is yet new!
Listen to this at a faster speed setting if you wish.
http://annavonreitz.com/fifthgenerationwarfare.pdf https://sarahwestall.com/clif-high-returns-aliens-antarctica-the-big-event-and-even-more-chaos-is-coming-1of2/
http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/11/about-notices-for-state-assemblies.html?m=1 Public vs. private Partner relation-ship [full disclosure] contracts: http://annavonreitz.com/claimtwosides.pdf
--
JAVIER MILEI JUST DOOMED ARGENTINA TO FINANCIAL COLLAPSE NOV.26.2023 --If Argentina picks the debt-based IOU FED Dollar rather than the asset-backed "Federation $." Mike Adams speaks up:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uucVx51OtsMh/