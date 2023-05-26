Antarctica: Secret Cure Found in Antarctica?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Leona Wind): Many Secrets Was Between Atlantis & The Two Tribes Native America Indians Tribes of North America In 13000 B.C .Atlantis White People Turn Little Red in Face Left Earth in 4033 B.C Time of Flood to Aldebaran . The Two Tribes Native America Indians Left Earth in 395 A.D to Aldebaran.