❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week October 21–27, 2024

▪️Almost every night, Russian troops carried out combined strikes on enemy infrastructure. The targets were the enemy's transportation and military infrastructure, as well as several substations.



▪️In Kursk region, the fighting is predominantly positional. In the Novyi Put' area of the Glushkovsky district, the enemy has been trying to attack for practically the entire week. However, the Russian forces managed to repel the Ukrainian units’ assaults with UAV and artillery strikes.



▪️In Korenevsky district, fighting has been going on all week in the vicinity of Liubimovka, to which Ukrainian units are still clinging. Most of the village is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, while to the east there are counter battles. The enemy is using Western armored vehicles.



▪️At the same time, no changes in the control zones were observed in Sudzhansky district during the week. The fighting was positional. There were clashes in the vicinity of Plekhovo and Martynovka, as well as Cherkasskoe Porechnoe.



▪️In the Slobozhanske direction, the situation remained the same during the week. Neither the Russian Armed Forces nor the enemy took active actions. The sides concentrated on reconnaissance and strikes on detected targets, occasionally engaging small groups in reconnaissance-in-force opeations.



▪️In the Kupyansk-Svatove direction, Russian troops are fighting near Sinkivka and Pishchane. It is too early to talk about the start of the assault on Kupyansk. Before that, the enemy will have to be dislodged from the settlements to the east.



▪️In the Lyman direction, the enemy was knocked out of several positions west and south-west of Makiivka. South of Nevs'ke, Russian assaulters managed to liberate Novosadove and begin fighting for Terny.



▪️In the Siversk direction the situation remains bad. In the Serebryansky forestry area, enemy advances are being reported. There was another unsuccessful assault by the Russian Armed Forces, which ended only in casualties, near Verkhnokamyanske.



Source @rybar



