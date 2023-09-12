Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Cops at Walmart? The idea that a rise in criminal activities, such as thefts by gangs, is a pretext to justify increased surveillance and the implementation of a draconian surveillance state run by AI. This is nothing short of order out of chaos. People will beg for safety.

Public Demand for Security: In response to the rising crime rates, some members of the public demand stronger measures to enhance security and bring criminals to justice. They call for increased police presence and surveillance to address the issue.

Political Response: Politicians and local authorities, seeking to gain public support and address the security concerns, propose and implement measures to combat crime. This could include allocating more resources to law enforcement, increasing police patrols, and expanding surveillance capabilities.

Surveillance Expansion: To monitor criminal activities more effectively, local governments might deploy additional surveillance technologies such as CCTV cameras, facial recognition systems, and data analytics tools. These technologies could provide law enforcement with better tools to track and identify criminals. Think of bio hacking you to control the gangs.

Privacy Concerns: As surveillance expands, concerns about privacy rights and civil liberties may arise. Civil rights advocates and concerned citizens may argue that these measures infringe on individuals' freedoms and privacy, leading to debates and legal challenges.

Legislation and Regulation: In response to these concerns, local or national governments might pass legislation or regulations to balance security needs with individual rights. The level of scrutiny and oversight over surveillance practices will depend on the political climate and the strength of civil society.

Part of the surveillance operation will be in the digital space and your purchase with the UN Sustainable development goals.

The United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a framework aimed at addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and more. They are inherently designed to take away human freedoms as demonstrated by SMART technology that rationalizes your freedom. The misuse of technologies like Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), ID2020, and AI for surveillance and control do exist. These policies will intersect transhumanism to bio hack you ultimately with the mark of the Beast.





Here are some ways in which concerns about the misuse of these technologies and the SDGs might intersect:

Privacy and Surveillance Concerns: The widespread use of AI and digital identification systems, like ID2020, could lead to invasive surveillance.

Financial Control: CBDCs have the potential to enhance financial inclusion and efficiency, but they could also be used to monitor and control individuals' financial activities. Governments or organizations with too much control over CBDCs could potentially limit financial freedoms.

Ethical AI: The use of AI in monitoring and decision-making needs to adhere to ethical guidelines and principles to avoid bias and discrimination. If AI systems are not designed and regulated properly, they will inadvertently infringe on human rights.

Government Overreach: There is a concern that governments could misuse these technologies to stifle dissent and suppress individual freedoms. They are burning it all down to bring in the N.W.O. System.