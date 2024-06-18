Brighteon Broadcast News, June 18, 2024 - More nations joining BRICS will control SEA LANES as US naval power collapses, dollar currency abandoned

- Malaysia to join #BRICS. (0:03)

- The Straight of Mallac, trade routes, and decline of the US empire. (2:14)

- US Navy's limited capabilities in the Pacific compared to China's vast shipyard and naval power. (19:35)

- #Dollar collapse and potential retaliation by #Russia. (25:06)

- Timeline of collapse for world reserve currencies. (43:03)

- US military failures in Yemen and historical parallels. (54:32)

- Collapse of the US dollar and the rise of alternative currencies. (1:29:08)

- Lawsuit against government for #censorship by proxy. (1:34:26)

- Government collusion with big tech to censor speech. (1:37:55)

- #Depopulation agenda through psychological warfare and manipulation of information. (2:02:26)

- Decentralized technology and its potential to disrupt centralized systems. (2:14:04)

- Fighting against big tech companies and preserving freedom of speech. (2:19:05)





