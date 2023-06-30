© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
walkmanchicago 6-28-23 Chicago Illinois Walking In Horrible Air Quality 4K UHD Walking Tour TourWalkman Chicago @WalkmanChicagohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaSCeuLzpYc
Walking In The World's WORST Air Quality | Chicago 4K UHD Walking Tour
First person POV walking on Chicago's Wacker Drive amid the effects of the smog/smoke from the Canadian wildfires. As of 6-28, Chicago's air quality was rated the worst in the world (Air Quality Index of 215).