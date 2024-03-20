A 2009 interview with Congressman James Traficant - How Israel Controls the U.S.

A 2009 interview with Congressman James Traficant - How Israel Controls the US.

Adding more proof of this today...

They say 'US intelligence' with a straight face, targeting TikTok with tales of terror. Jewish Federations of North America calls the app 'antisemitic' and apparently not as a punchline..

It's all about the Meta protection racket and Orwellian control over your social media content.. They're the 'good guys' remember? Just don't look at the body count...





