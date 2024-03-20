A 2009 interview with Congressman James Traficant - How Israel Controls the U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 2009 interview with Congressman James Traficant - How Israel Controls the US.
Adding more proof of this today...
They say 'US intelligence' with a straight face, targeting TikTok with tales of terror. Jewish Federations of North America calls the app 'antisemitic' and apparently not as a punchline..
It's all about the Meta protection racket and Orwellian control over your social media content.. They're the 'good guys' remember? Just don't look at the body count...