Inspiring Film About Assassin, Spy, and Preacher Dietrich Bonhoeffer - Camille Kampouris
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
7 months ago


Many people have heard the name Dietrich Bonhoeffer, but it’s a must that every person sees his incredible story brought to life on the big screen. The World War II-era spy, assassin, and preacher’s biography is larger than life, and it is this astonishing biography that Camille and her husband Emmanuel Kampouris were determined to make into a movie. Camille is the producer of Angel Studios’ “Bonhoeffer,” a film about the martyr’s life and faith. It took 14 years to finish the film, and it was a seven year project for Camille and her team to write the script. Truly, this movie was a labor of love. Audiences will discover the incredible depth and layers of Bonhoeffer, his conversion to Christianity, his fight against Nazism, and ultimately, his martyrdom. Are we willing to pay the ultimate price to stand up for what is right?



TAKEAWAYS


Bonhoeffer was a spy during World War II in Germany who passed information to the allies


Bonhoeffer had written a dissertation at the age of 21 and was a phenomenal pianist


When he went to America, he became a Christian and let God use him mightily with every opportunity handed to him


Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s biography written by radio host Eric Metaxas was one inspiration in the creation of this movie



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Bonhoeffer trailer: https://bit.ly/4g33gVz

Bonhoeffer movie: https://www.angel.com/movies/bonhoeffer


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANGEL STUDIOS

Website: https://www.angel.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AngelStudios.inc/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
nazispreacherworld war twobonhoeffertina griffincounter culture momangel studiosassassins spycamille kampouris
