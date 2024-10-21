Why Christians Should Never Rush the Waiting Process in Life - Wendy Pope

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don’t rush the wait, because God has something important to teach you during this season! This is the wise advice Wendy Pope shares while discussing standing in the gap moments of life where we want something so badly, but no answers are coming. Wendy is the the founder and executive director of Word Up Ministries and the author of Wait and See: Finding Peace in God’s Pauses and Plans. She discusses how Christians can wait for God’s plan to unfold in both peace and wisdom by prioritizing an intimate relationship with Him. “Be in His word every single day,” she says. Encourage those around you and exercise patience toward others because God is so graciously patient with us!
TAKEAWAYS
Everything in life is much easier if we would just obey God
We are commanded to wait in the Bible
Love God and love your neighbors with all of your heart, mind, soul and strength
God is preparing work for us that is perfect for us at the perfect time
