Fighting continues in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
11/10/2023

Fighting continues in the vicinity of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

Arabian medias report:

The IDF began attacking Shifaa Hospital

World Health Organisation chief says one child dies every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip

“More than 10,800 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, almost 70% of them women and children. On average, one child dies every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
